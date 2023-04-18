American National Bankshares (AMNB) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

American National Bankshares (NASDAQ:AMNB – Get Rating) will be announcing its earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th.

American National Bankshares (NASDAQ:AMNB – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $27.90 million during the quarter. American National Bankshares had a return on equity of 10.62% and a net margin of 29.99%. On average, analysts expect American National Bankshares to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

American National Bankshares Stock Performance

NASDAQ:AMNB opened at $30.14 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $32.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $34.81. The company has a market cap of $320.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.33 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.83. American National Bankshares has a fifty-two week low of $28.22 and a fifty-two week high of $38.83.

American National Bankshares Dividend Announcement

Insider Buying and Selling

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 3rd were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 2nd. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.98%. American National Bankshares’s payout ratio is 37.15%.

In other news, CEO Jeffrey V. Haley bought 2,955 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $31.67 per share, for a total transaction of $93,584.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 83,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,648,245.40. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 3.95% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On American National Bankshares

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American National Bankshares in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of American National Bankshares by 103.8% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,392 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 709 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in American National Bankshares by 47.2% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,052 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $140,000 after purchasing an additional 1,299 shares during the period. Barclays PLC grew its stake in American National Bankshares by 102.5% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,565 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $168,000 after purchasing an additional 2,311 shares during the period. Finally, Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in American National Bankshares during the first quarter worth approximately $200,000. 39.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on AMNB shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their target price on American National Bankshares from $38.00 to $35.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. StockNews.com downgraded American National Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 6th.

About American National Bankshares

American National Bankshares, Inc engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the Community Banking and Wealth Management segments. The Community Banking segment is involved in making loans to and generating deposits from individuals and businesses. The Wealth Management segment includes estate planning, trust account administration, investment management, and retail brokerage.

See Also

