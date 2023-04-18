Analyzing Primis Financial (NASDAQ:FRST) and Columbia Banking System (NASDAQ:COLB)

Columbia Banking System (NASDAQ:COLB – Get Rating) and Primis Financial (NASDAQ:FRST – Get Rating) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, valuation and risk.

Dividends

Columbia Banking System pays an annual dividend of $1.20 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.6%. Primis Financial pays an annual dividend of $0.40 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.1%. Columbia Banking System pays out 37.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Primis Financial pays out 56.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Columbia Banking System is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Profitability

This table compares Columbia Banking System and Primis Financial’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Columbia Banking System 33.55% 11.87% 1.29% Primis Financial 12.04% 4.22% 0.50%

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Columbia Banking System 0 5 3 1 2.56 Primis Financial 0 0 2 0 3.00

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Columbia Banking System and Primis Financial, as reported by MarketBeat.

Columbia Banking System presently has a consensus target price of $30.13, indicating a potential upside of 39.99%. Primis Financial has a consensus target price of $13.50, indicating a potential upside of 40.04%. Given Primis Financial’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Primis Financial is more favorable than Columbia Banking System.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Columbia Banking System and Primis Financial’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Columbia Banking System $745.63 million 2.27 $250.18 million $3.20 6.73 Primis Financial $147.40 million 1.61 $17.74 million $0.71 13.58

Columbia Banking System has higher revenue and earnings than Primis Financial. Columbia Banking System is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Primis Financial, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

71.2% of Primis Financial shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.5% of Columbia Banking System shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 10.6% of Primis Financial shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk & Volatility

Columbia Banking System has a beta of 0.67, suggesting that its share price is 33% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Primis Financial has a beta of 0.76, suggesting that its share price is 24% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Columbia Banking System beats Primis Financial on 11 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Columbia Banking System

Columbia Banking System, Inc. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It offers its services to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, and individuals. It operates through the Washington, Oregon, Idaho, and California geographical segments. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Tacoma, WA.

About Primis Financial

Primis Financial Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services through its subsidiary Sonabank. The firm focuses on making loans secured primarily by commercial real estate and other types of secured and unsecured commercial loans to small and medium-sized businesses in a number of industries, as well as loans to individuals for a variety of purposes. It also invests in real estate related securities, including collateralized mortgage obligations and agency mortgage backed securities. The company was founded by Georgia S. Derrico and R. Roderick Porter in July 28, 2004 and is headquartered in McLean, VA.

