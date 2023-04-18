APA Co. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.25 (NASDAQ:APA)

APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, February 3rd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 21st will be paid a dividend of 0.25 per share on Monday, May 22nd. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 20th.

APA has a dividend payout ratio of 14.1% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect APA to earn $7.36 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 13.6%.

APA Price Performance

APA stock opened at $39.49 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.05. The stock has a market cap of $12.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.66, a PEG ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 3.53. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $37.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.06. APA has a 12-month low of $30.15 and a 12-month high of $51.95.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

APA ( NASDAQ:APA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.04. APA had a net margin of 34.14% and a return on equity of 198.44%. The business had revenue of $2.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.37 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.29 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that APA will post 5.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on APA shares. Piper Sandler cut their price target on APA from $46.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of APA in a research report on Friday, March 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of APA from $53.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 10th. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of APA in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on APA in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $52.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.19.

Institutional Trading of APA

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in APA. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in APA by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,458,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,144,000 after buying an additional 153,743 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in APA by 6.7% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,655,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,097,000 after purchasing an additional 229,516 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in shares of APA by 191.1% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,144,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,952,000 after purchasing an additional 2,064,022 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of APA by 14.2% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,854,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,982,000 after buying an additional 354,346 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of APA by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,774,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,673,000 after buying an additional 68,392 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.79% of the company’s stock.

APA Company Profile

APA Corp. explores for oil and natural gas through its subsidiaries. It produces oil and gas with operations in the United States, Egypt and the United Kingdom, and exploration activities offshore in Suriname. The company was founded in 1954 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

