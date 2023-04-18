Appleton Group LLC Acquires New Stake in Skechers U.S.A., Inc. (NYSE:SKX)

Appleton Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Skechers U.S.A., Inc. (NYSE:SKX – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 8,212 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $344,000. Skechers U.S.A. makes up about 0.5% of Appleton Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pure Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Skechers U.S.A. during the 4th quarter worth $305,000. Credit Suisse AG raised its stake in Skechers U.S.A. by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 201,784 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $6,401,000 after purchasing an additional 13,115 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in Skechers U.S.A. by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 211,773 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $6,717,000 after purchasing an additional 3,681 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in Skechers U.S.A. by 66.3% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 873,796 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $36,656,000 after purchasing an additional 348,499 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its stake in Skechers U.S.A. by 44.1% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 291,371 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $9,242,000 after purchasing an additional 89,103 shares during the last quarter. 93.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Skechers U.S.A. from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $54.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Skechers U.S.A. from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Argus raised shares of Skechers U.S.A. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, January 6th. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Skechers U.S.A. from $69.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Skechers U.S.A. in a research note on Wednesday, December 28th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $42.00 price objective for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.08.

In other Skechers U.S.A. news, General Counsel Phillip Paccione sold 11,874 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.16, for a total value of $536,229.84. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $903,200. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In other news, General Counsel Phillip Paccione sold 11,874 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.16, for a total value of $536,229.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $903,200. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Robert Greenberg sold 9,453 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.16, for a total value of $426,897.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 168,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,627,840.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 78,305 shares of company stock valued at $3,548,625 over the last three months. Company insiders own 24.44% of the company’s stock.

NYSE SKX traded up $0.65 on Tuesday, reaching $49.91. The company had a trading volume of 465,021 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,709,941. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.74 billion, a PE ratio of 20.70 and a beta of 1.32. Skechers U.S.A., Inc. has a 1 year low of $31.28 and a 1 year high of $49.98. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $45.26 and a 200-day moving average of $42.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.26 and a quick ratio of 1.13.

Skechers U.S.A. (NYSE:SKX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The textile maker reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.77 billion. Skechers U.S.A. had a return on equity of 9.94% and a net margin of 5.01%. Skechers U.S.A.’s quarterly revenue was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.43 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Skechers U.S.A., Inc. will post 2.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Skechers U.SA, Inc engages in designing, development, and marketing of lifestyle footwear for men, women, and children of all ages. It operates through the Wholesale and Direct-to-Consumer segment. The Wholesale segment includes department stores, family shoe stores, specialty running, and sporting goods retailers.

