Appleton Group LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG)

Appleton Group LLC raised its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,291 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 256 shares during the period. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF makes up approximately 1.2% of Appleton Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Appleton Group LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF were worth $794,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mission Wealth Management LP increased its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 6,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $371,000 after buying an additional 482 shares in the last quarter. Financial Advisors Network Inc. increased its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Financial Advisors Network Inc. now owns 206,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,471,000 after buying an additional 10,226 shares in the last quarter. Von Berge Wealth Management Group LLC increased its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Von Berge Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 62,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,799,000 after buying an additional 1,517 shares in the last quarter. Capital Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,901,000. Finally, Mokosak Advisory Group LLC increased its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Mokosak Advisory Group LLC now owns 351,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,567,000 after buying an additional 8,330 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Price Performance

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF stock traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $65.39. The company had a trading volume of 511,850 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,022,977. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $53.18 and a 1 year high of $72.19. The company has a market capitalization of $16.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.24 and a beta of 1.07. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $62.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $59.49.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

Featured Articles

