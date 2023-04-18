Appleton Group LLC Buys New Shares in Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED)

Appleton Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 2,796 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $302,000. Universal Display makes up approximately 0.4% of Appleton Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of OLED. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Universal Display by 191.3% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 367 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Universal Display in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000. CWM LLC lifted its position in Universal Display by 28.4% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 583 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank lifted its position in Universal Display by 48.1% during the third quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 770 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. purchased a new stake in Universal Display during the first quarter valued at approximately $93,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.43% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on OLED shares. Cowen increased their target price on shares of Universal Display from $130.00 to $148.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Universal Display from $130.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $148.00 price target on shares of Universal Display in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Universal Display from $160.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Susquehanna upgraded shares of Universal Display from a “negative” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $82.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $148.90.

Universal Display Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:OLED traded up $0.44 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $145.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 475,190 shares, compared to its average volume of 332,879. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.86 billion, a PE ratio of 32.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.41. Universal Display Co. has a twelve month low of $89.41 and a twelve month high of $155.91. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $141.53 and a 200 day moving average of $121.59.

Universal Display (NASDAQ:OLED – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.43. The firm had revenue of $169.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $148.97 million. Universal Display had a net margin of 34.07% and a return on equity of 17.56%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.96 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Universal Display Co. will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Universal Display Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 17th were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 16th. This is a positive change from Universal Display’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. Universal Display’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.82%.

Universal Display Company Profile

Universal Display Corp. engages in the research, development, and commercialization of organic light emitting diode (OLED) technologies and materials. It also develops and licenses proprietary OLED technologies to manufacturers of products for display applications, such as cell phones, portable media devices, tablets, laptop computers and televisions, and specialty and general lighting products.

