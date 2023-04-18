Appleton Group LLC Invests $303,000 in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI)

Appleton Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 4,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $303,000. iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF comprises about 0.4% of Appleton Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in DSI. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. now owns 30,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,157,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 51,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,754,000 after acquiring an additional 4,163 shares during the last quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC raised its position in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 51.1% in the fourth quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC now owns 12,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $931,000 after purchasing an additional 4,387 shares during the period. Strategic Point Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Strategic Point Investment Advisors LLC now owns 64,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,626,000 after purchasing an additional 538 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 36,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,610,000 after purchasing an additional 1,060 shares during the period.

Get iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA DSI traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $78.12. 23,875 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 204,560. iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF has a 52-week low of $64.72 and a 52-week high of $85.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.63 billion, a PE ratio of 20.24 and a beta of 1.01. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $76.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $73.97.

About iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF

iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social Index Fund (the Fund), formerly iShares FTSE KLD 400 Social Index Fund, seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI KLD 400 Social Index (the Index). The Index is a free float-adjusted market capitalization index designed to measure the equity performance of the United States companies.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DSI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.