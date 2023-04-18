Appleton Group LLC Lowers Holdings in Invesco Solar ETF (NYSEARCA:TAN)

Appleton Group LLC decreased its holdings in Invesco Solar ETF (NYSEARCA:TAN – Get Rating) by 10.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,980 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 361 shares during the quarter. Appleton Group LLC’s holdings in Invesco Solar ETF were worth $217,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC lifted its stake in Invesco Solar ETF by 17.4% in the fourth quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 1,027 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its holdings in Invesco Solar ETF by 1.2% during the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 14,398 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,060,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. raised its holdings in Invesco Solar ETF by 28.7% during the third quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. now owns 766 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. raised its holdings in Invesco Solar ETF by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. now owns 3,002 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $219,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Invesco Solar ETF by 2.6% during the third quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,910 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $582,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco Solar ETF Stock Performance

TAN stock traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $78.28. 193,746 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 811,340. Invesco Solar ETF has a 1-year low of $55.54 and a 1-year high of $91.12. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $75.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $75.98. The company has a market cap of $2.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.11 and a beta of 1.28.

Invesco Solar ETF Profile

Guggenheim Solar ETF, formerly Claymore/MAC Global Solar Energy Index ETF, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the performance of an equity index called the MAC Global Solar Energy Index (the Index). The Index consists of approximately 25 stocks selected based on the relative importance of solar power within the Company’s business model, as determined by MAC Indexing LLC (the Index Provider).

