Appleton Group LLC Makes New $235,000 Investment in First Trust Global Wind Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:FAN)

Appleton Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Global Wind Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:FAN – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 13,558 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $235,000. Appleton Group LLC owned 0.08% of First Trust Global Wind Energy ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in shares of First Trust Global Wind Energy ETF by 1.3% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 182,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,602,000 after buying an additional 2,294 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC raised its position in shares of First Trust Global Wind Energy ETF by 6.6% in the first quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 34,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $673,000 after buying an additional 2,120 shares during the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Global Wind Energy ETF in the first quarter valued at about $1,047,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Global Wind Energy ETF in the first quarter valued at about $211,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of First Trust Global Wind Energy ETF by 15.5% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 935,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,478,000 after buying an additional 125,315 shares during the last quarter.

First Trust Global Wind Energy ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA FAN traded down $0.16 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $17.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17,914 shares, compared to its average volume of 78,391. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $17.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $292.34 million, a P/E ratio of 20.58 and a beta of 0.89. First Trust Global Wind Energy ETF has a 1-year low of $14.22 and a 1-year high of $19.53.

First Trust Global Wind Energy ETF Company Profile

First Trust ISE Global Wind Energy Index Fund is an exchange-traded fund. The investment objective of the Fund is to seek investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield, of an equity index called the ISE Global Wind Energy Index. The Fund will normally invest at least 90% of its net assets (plus the amount of any borrowings for investment purposes) in common stocks that comprise the Index or in depositary receipts that may include American depositary receipts (ADRs), global depositary receipts (GDRs), European depositary receipts (EDRs) or other depositary receipts (collectively, Depositary Receipts) representing securities in the Index.

