Appleton Group LLC Takes Position in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Appleton Group LLC purchased a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 3,951 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $256,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bailard Inc. boosted its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 19.7% during the fourth quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 44,091 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,856,000 after buying an additional 7,257 shares in the last quarter. Pasadena Private Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 13.4% during the fourth quarter. Pasadena Private Wealth LLC now owns 4,400 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $285,000 after buying an additional 520 shares in the last quarter. Financial Advisors Network Inc. boosted its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 13.0% during the fourth quarter. Financial Advisors Network Inc. now owns 4,765 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $309,000 after buying an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 18,466 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,196,000 after buying an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First National Trust Co boosted its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 11.1% in the 4th quarter. First National Trust Co now owns 7,202 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $466,000 after purchasing an additional 718 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.17% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Benchmark boosted their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $93.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 10th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $85.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $96.27.

Advanced Micro Devices Stock Performance

AMD traded up $0.51 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $90.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 28,524,152 shares, compared to its average volume of 60,140,883. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 52 week low of $54.57 and a 52 week high of $109.57. The company’s 50-day moving average is $87.91 and its 200-day moving average is $74.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 2.36. The firm has a market cap of $145.46 billion, a PE ratio of 102.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.57 and a beta of 1.94.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.02. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 8.52% and a net margin of 5.59%. The business had revenue of $5.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.52 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.83 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.4 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Advanced Micro Devices news, EVP Rick Bergman sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.88, for a total transaction of $257,640.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 155,232 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,331,324.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, EVP Rick Bergman sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.88, for a total value of $257,640.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 155,232 shares in the company, valued at $13,331,324.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.69, for a total value of $2,450,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,516,945 shares in the company, valued at approximately $123,919,237.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 121,765 shares of company stock worth $10,734,100 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Micro Devices Company Profile

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc engages in the provision of semiconductor businesses. It operates through the following segments: Computing & Graphics, and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. The Computing and Graphics segment includes desktop and notebook processors and chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units, data center and professional GPUs and development services.

