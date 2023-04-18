Appleton Group LLC Takes Position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Appleton Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 213,713 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,144,000. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF comprises about 23.7% of Appleton Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its largest holding.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Eagle Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 0.3% during the third quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 49,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,265,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 9.3% during the third quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 24,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,635,000 after buying an additional 2,092 shares during the period. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 812.9% during the fourth quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 95,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,199,000 after buying an additional 84,863 shares during the period. TrueWealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 45.9% during the third quarter. TrueWealth Advisors LLC now owns 85,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,679,000 after buying an additional 26,883 shares during the period. Finally, Whelan Financial increased its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 31.2% during the fourth quarter. Whelan Financial now owns 477,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,038,000 after buying an additional 113,578 shares during the period.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHD traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $73.86. 1,192,383 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,409,550. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $65.96 and a 12-month high of $81.01. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $73.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $74.45. The firm has a market cap of $44.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 0.90.

About Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

