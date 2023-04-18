Aptose Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:APTO) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Aptose Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:APTO – Get Rating) (TSE:APS) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 262,200 shares, a growth of 53.3% from the March 15th total of 171,000 shares. Approximately 0.3% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 190,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.4 days.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on APTO shares. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on Aptose Biosciences from $13.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 27th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $5.00 price target on shares of Aptose Biosciences in a research note on Friday, March 24th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Aptose Biosciences in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. DRW Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Aptose Biosciences during the fourth quarter worth $5,158,000. Annandale Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Aptose Biosciences by 12.7% in the fourth quarter. Annandale Capital LLC now owns 800,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $464,000 after acquiring an additional 90,000 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Aptose Biosciences by 75.4% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 222,930 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $129,000 after acquiring an additional 95,796 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Aptose Biosciences by 40.1% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 86,827 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 24,847 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Callan Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aptose Biosciences in the fourth quarter worth $91,000. 26.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

APTO remained flat at $0.51 during trading on Tuesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 103,824 shares, compared to its average volume of 188,362. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $0.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.02 million, a P/E ratio of -1.13 and a beta of 1.54. Aptose Biosciences has a one year low of $0.43 and a one year high of $1.23.

Aptose Biosciences (NASDAQ:APTO – Get Rating) (TSE:APS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 23rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11). During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.27) EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Aptose Biosciences will post -0.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Aptose Biosciences Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, discovers and develops personalized therapies addressing unmet medical needs in oncology in Canada. Its lead clinical program is APTO-253, which is a Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory hematologic malignancies.

