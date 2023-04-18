Arbuthnot Banking Group PLC (ARBB) to Issue Dividend of GBX 25 on June 2nd

Arbuthnot Banking Group PLC (LON:ARBB – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Thursday, March 30th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 20th will be given a dividend of GBX 25 ($0.31) per share on Friday, June 2nd. This represents a dividend yield of 2.65%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 20th. This is a boost from Arbuthnot Banking Group’s previous dividend of $17.00. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Arbuthnot Banking Group Trading Up 1.0 %

ARBB stock opened at GBX 975 ($12.07) on Tuesday. Arbuthnot Banking Group has a 1-year low of GBX 625 ($7.73) and a 1-year high of GBX 1,020 ($12.62). The firm has a market cap of £145.18 million, a P/E ratio of 919.05, a P/E/G ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 0.98. The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 922.62 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 876.98.

Separately, Shore Capital reiterated a “house stock” rating on shares of Arbuthnot Banking Group in a research note on Monday.

About Arbuthnot Banking Group

Arbuthnot Banking Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides private and commercial banking products and services in the United Kingdom. It operates through Banking, Wealth Management, Mortgage Portfolios, Renaissance Asset Finance, Arbuthnot Commercial Asset Based Lending, Arbuthnot Specialist Finance Limited, Asset Alliance Group, All Other Divisions, and Group Centre segments.

