Ares Commercial Real Estate Co. (NYSE:ACRE) Short Interest Up 23.6% in March

Ares Commercial Real Estate Co. (NYSE:ACRE – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,200,000 shares, an increase of 23.6% from the March 15th total of 1,780,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 834,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.6 days.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price objective on Ares Commercial Real Estate from $12.50 to $10.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 13th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Ares Commercial Real Estate in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $12.79.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Ares Commercial Real Estate in the 2nd quarter valued at $8,022,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Ares Commercial Real Estate by 605.8% during the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 619,937 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,478,000 after acquiring an additional 532,103 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate by 57.3% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,454,874 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $14,971,000 after purchasing an additional 530,062 shares during the period. Conversant Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Ares Commercial Real Estate in the 4th quarter valued at about $4,373,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Ares Commercial Real Estate by 8.6% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,294,662 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $44,879,000 after buying an additional 339,231 shares during the last quarter. 46.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ACRE opened at $8.95 on Tuesday. Ares Commercial Real Estate has a one year low of $8.24 and a one year high of $16.48. The stock has a market cap of $488.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.92 and a beta of 1.38. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $10.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.35.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be paid a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 15.64%. Ares Commercial Real Estate’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 220.00%.

Ares Commercial Real Estate Corp. engages in originating and investing in commercial real estate loans and related investments. The company was founded in September 2011 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

