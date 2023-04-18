Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES) Major Shareholder Ares Management Llc Buys 200,000 Shares

Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES – Get Rating) major shareholder Ares Management Llc acquired 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $21.44 per share, for a total transaction of $4,288,000.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 37,294,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $799,597,381.76. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Ares Management Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, March 29th, Ares Management Llc purchased 139,522 shares of Ares Management stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $21.09 per share, with a total value of $2,942,518.98.

On Monday, March 27th, Ares Management Llc purchased 750,000 shares of Ares Management stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $21.48 per share, with a total value of $16,110,000.00.

On Wednesday, March 15th, Ares Management Llc purchased 250,000 shares of Ares Management stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $23.85 per share, with a total value of $5,962,500.00.

On Monday, March 13th, Ares Management Llc purchased 168,692 shares of Ares Management stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $23.77 per share, with a total value of $4,009,808.84.

On Monday, January 30th, Ares Management Llc acquired 500,000 shares of Ares Management stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $1.79 per share, with a total value of $895,000.00.

On Friday, January 27th, Ares Management Llc bought 525,902 shares of Ares Management stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $1.80 per share, with a total value of $946,623.60.

On Wednesday, January 25th, Ares Management Llc bought 875,000 shares of Ares Management stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $1.56 per share, with a total value of $1,365,000.00.

On Monday, January 23rd, Ares Management Llc bought 730,000 shares of Ares Management stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $1.65 per share, for a total transaction of $1,204,500.00.

On Thursday, January 19th, Ares Management Llc acquired 300,000 shares of Ares Management stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $1.33 per share, for a total transaction of $399,000.00.

Ares Management Stock Performance

NYSE ARES traded up $2.87 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $85.82. The company had a trading volume of 1,573,559 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,025,332. Ares Management Co. has a 1-year low of $53.15 and a 1-year high of $87.50. The company has a market cap of $25.47 billion, a PE ratio of 100.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.31. The business has a 50 day moving average of $80.92 and a 200-day moving average of $76.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98.

Ares Management Increases Dividend

Ares Management ( NYSE:ARES Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 9th. The asset manager reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $937.72 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $813.69 million. Ares Management had a net margin of 5.48% and a return on equity of 16.82%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.85 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Ares Management Co. will post 3.93 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 17th were issued a $0.77 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 16th. This is a boost from Ares Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.59%. Ares Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 362.35%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ARES has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Ares Management from $81.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. TheStreet upgraded Ares Management from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Ares Management from $89.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Barclays decreased their price target on Ares Management from $99.00 to $98.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Ares Management from $93.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Ares Management presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.78.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Ares Management during the 4th quarter worth approximately $107,777,000. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ares Management by 21.4% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,270,329 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $223,821,000 after purchasing an additional 576,836 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Ares Management by 808.6% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 544,164 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $30,941,000 after purchasing an additional 484,275 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ares Management by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,038,275 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,140,328,000 after purchasing an additional 458,646 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CI Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ares Management during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,383,000. 47.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ares Management Company Profile

Ares Management Corp. is engaged in providing investment management and consultancy services. It operates through the following segments: Credit Group, Private Equity Group and Real Estate Group. The Credit Group segment offers credit strategies across the liquid and illiquid spectrum, including syndicated bank loans, high yield bonds, credit opportunities, special situations, asset-backed investments and U.S.

