Argent Advisors Inc. Has $744,000 Stake in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Argent Advisors Inc. reduced its position in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 8,567 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 164 shares during the quarter. Argent Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $744,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. TD Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Walt Disney during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Walt Disney during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. IAG Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in Walt Disney by 167.5% in the third quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 412 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc increased its holdings in Walt Disney by 86.5% in the 3rd quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 567 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MADDEN SECURITIES Corp purchased a new position in Walt Disney in the fourth quarter worth about $56,000. 62.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Walt Disney alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Citigroup lowered their target price on Walt Disney from $145.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 13th. Loop Capital boosted their target price on Walt Disney from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Guggenheim reduced their price target on Walt Disney from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Walt Disney from $126.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Walt Disney from $125.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $128.23.

Walt Disney Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:DIS opened at $100.30 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $100.25 and a 200-day moving average of $98.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $183.23 billion, a PE ratio of 55.11, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The Walt Disney Company has a 12 month low of $84.07 and a 12 month high of $133.19.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The entertainment giant reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.30. Walt Disney had a net margin of 3.93% and a return on equity of 6.72%. The firm had revenue of $23.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.29 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.06 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that The Walt Disney Company will post 3.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Walt Disney

In other news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 1,139 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.21, for a total value of $108,444.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 30,283 shares in the company, valued at $2,883,244.43. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 3,417 shares of company stock worth $346,666. 0.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Walt Disney Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution (DMED) and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products (DPEP). The DMED segment encompasses the company’s global film and episodic television content production and distribution activities.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Walt Disney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walt Disney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.