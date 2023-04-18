Ark Restaurants Corp. (NASDAQ:ARKR) Short Interest Down 34.4% in March

Ark Restaurants Corp. (NASDAQ:ARKR – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 14,500 shares, a decrease of 34.4% from the March 15th total of 22,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 8,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.7 days. Currently, 0.8% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Ark Restaurants in a report on Saturday, March 11th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Ark Restaurants Stock Up 1.8 %

ARKR traded up $0.32 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $17.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,627 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,214. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.15 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Ark Restaurants has a 1 year low of $15.50 and a 1 year high of $22.45. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $18.34 and its 200-day moving average is $18.58.

Ark Restaurants Announces Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ark Restaurants

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th were issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 27th. Ark Restaurants’s payout ratio is 20.58%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ark Restaurants by 2.4% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 30,211 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $558,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. grew its holdings in shares of Ark Restaurants by 2.8% during the third quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 37,050 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $688,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Verdad Advisers LP purchased a new stake in shares of Ark Restaurants during the third quarter valued at approximately $744,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Ark Restaurants by 11.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 93,227 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,722,000 after purchasing an additional 9,638 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Ark Restaurants by 5.2% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 129,110 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,385,000 after purchasing an additional 6,413 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.53% of the company’s stock.

Ark Restaurants Company Profile

Ark Restaurants Corp. engages in the operation of restaurants and bars, fast food concepts, and catering operations. It operates in New York City, Florida, Washington, D.C, Las Vegas, NV, and the gulf coast of Alabama. The company was founded on January 4, 1983 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

