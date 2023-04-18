Arrow Financial Corp Grows Stock Holdings in iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Muni Bond ETF (BATS:IBMO)

Arrow Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Muni Bond ETF (BATS:IBMO – Get Rating) by 22.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,791 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,797 shares during the quarter. Arrow Financial Corp’s holdings in iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Muni Bond ETF were worth $247,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of IBMO. Vigilant Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Muni Bond ETF by 45.5% during the 4th quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 3,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 1,060 shares in the last quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC increased its holdings in iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Muni Bond ETF by 33.8% during the fourth quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 13,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $342,000 after buying an additional 3,425 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Muni Bond ETF by 95.5% during the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 22,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $563,000 after buying an additional 10,903 shares during the period. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. raised its stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Muni Bond ETF by 30.0% in the fourth quarter. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. now owns 98,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,491,000 after buying an additional 22,815 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Leavell Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Muni Bond ETF by 194.3% during the fourth quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 178,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,505,000 after buying an additional 117,984 shares during the period.

BATS:IBMO opened at $25.52 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $25.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.18.

The iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Muni Bond ETF (IBMO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value weighted index of AMT-free municipal bonds that mature between January and December 2026. IBMO was launched on Apr 2, 2019 and is managed by BlackRock.

