Arrow Financial Corp Has $937,000 Stock Position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Arrow Financial Corp lessened its position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 26.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,467 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 12,842 shares during the period. Arrow Financial Corp’s holdings in Intel were worth $937,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. O Dell Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Intel by 258.1% in the third quarter. O Dell Group LLC now owns 974 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 702 shares during the last quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Intel in the third quarter worth $26,000. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA purchased a new stake in Intel in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Intel in the third quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Red Tortoise LLC purchased a new stake in Intel in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.48% of the company’s stock.

Get Intel alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Intel news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 9,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $25.68 per share, for a total transaction of $249,096.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 18,700 shares in the company, valued at $480,216. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CFO David Zinsner purchased 1,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 30th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $27.89 per share, with a total value of $50,202.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 17,450 shares in the company, valued at approximately $486,680.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 9,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $25.68 per share, with a total value of $249,096.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 18,700 shares in the company, valued at $480,216. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 20,500 shares of company stock worth $549,768 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Intel Price Performance

NASDAQ:INTC opened at $32.14 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $28.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.34. The firm has a market cap of $132.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.40, a PEG ratio of 10.51 and a beta of 0.88. Intel Co. has a one year low of $24.59 and a one year high of $48.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.57.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The chip maker reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.10). Intel had a return on equity of 7.45% and a net margin of 12.71%. The firm had revenue of $14.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.49 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.09 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 31.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Intel Co. will post 0.54 EPS for the current year.

Intel Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Sunday, May 7th will be given a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 4th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.56%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 74.49%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

INTC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Intel from $32.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 27th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Wedbush reissued an “underperform” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Intel from $25.50 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Intel from $34.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.21.

Intel Profile

(Get Rating)

Intel Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies. It delivers computer, networking, data storage, and communications platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center and AI (DCAI), Network and Edge (NEX), Mobileye, Accelerated Computing Systems and Graphics (AXG), Intel Foundry Services (IFS), and All Other.

Read More

