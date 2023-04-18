Arrow Financial Corp Sells 188 Shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Arrow Financial Corp cut its holdings in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 7,997 shares of the company’s stock after selling 188 shares during the period. Arrow Financial Corp’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $808,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of RTX. Sanders Morris Harris LLC lifted its holdings in Raytheon Technologies by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC now owns 9,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $981,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Leisure Capital Management lifted its holdings in Raytheon Technologies by 2.9% in the third quarter. Leisure Capital Management now owns 3,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $308,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the period. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC now owns 14,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,438,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group lifted its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 6.6% during the third quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 1,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KRS Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. KRS Capital Management LLC now owns 3,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $374,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. 78.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Amy L. Johnson sold 3,622 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.55, for a total transaction of $356,948.10. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 4,061 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $400,211.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Raytheon Technologies Trading Up 1.4 %

NYSE:RTX opened at $103.11 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a 12 month low of $80.27 and a 12 month high of $108.84. The company has a market cap of $150.87 billion, a PE ratio of 29.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $98.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $96.58.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The company reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.03. Raytheon Technologies had a net margin of 7.75% and a return on equity of 9.73%. The business had revenue of $18.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.16 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.08 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 5.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Raytheon Technologies Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 24th were given a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 23rd. Raytheon Technologies’s payout ratio is 62.86%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently issued reports on RTX. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Raytheon Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $115.00 to $105.00 in a report on Friday, January 13th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $119.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 19th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $104.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $103.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Raytheon Technologies in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $111.62.

Raytheon Technologies Company Profile

Raytheon Technologies Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of aerospace and defense systems and services for commercial, military, and government customers. It operates through the following segments: Collins Aerospace Systems (Collins), Pratt and Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence and Space (RIS), and Raytheon Missiles and Defense (RMD).

