Ascendant Resources (TSE:ASND) Price Target Cut to C$0.40 by Analysts at HC Wainwright

Ascendant Resources (TSE:ASND – Get Rating) had its price target cut by HC Wainwright from C$0.45 to C$0.40 in a report released on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. HC Wainwright’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 70.21% from the stock’s previous close.
Ascendant Resources Stock Performance
Shares of ASND stock traded down C$0.01 on Tuesday, hitting C$0.24. 14,500 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 71,105. The company has a current ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 385.50. The firm has a market capitalization of C$30.66 million, a PE ratio of -2.14 and a beta of 1.78. Ascendant Resources has a one year low of C$0.10 and a one year high of C$0.30. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$0.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.20.
About Ascendant Resources
Featured Articles
- Gamida Cell Stock Jumps Over 100% on FDA Approval
- Insiders Buy EasyJet, Regularly And Repeatedly
- Bank of America Beats Earnings, Renews Investor Upside Potential
- The Analysts See A Bright Future For Sunrun
- J.B. Hunt: Economic Contraction And A Buying Opportunity
Receive News & Ratings for Ascendant Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ascendant Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.