Ascendant Resources (TSE:ASND) Price Target Cut to C$0.40 by Analysts at HC Wainwright

Ascendant Resources (TSE:ASND – Get Rating) had its price target cut by HC Wainwright from C$0.45 to C$0.40 in a report released on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. HC Wainwright’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 70.21% from the stock’s previous close.

Shares of ASND stock traded down C$0.01 on Tuesday, hitting C$0.24. 14,500 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 71,105. The company has a current ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 385.50. The firm has a market capitalization of C$30.66 million, a PE ratio of -2.14 and a beta of 1.78. Ascendant Resources has a one year low of C$0.10 and a one year high of C$0.30. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$0.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.20.

Ascendant Resources Inc, a mining company, explores for and develops mineral properties. The company explores for zinc, copper, lead, tin, silver, gold, and other metals. It holds 50% interest in the Lagoa Salgada volcanogenic massive sulphide project, which covers an area of 10,700 hectares located on the Iberian Pyrite Belt in Portugal.

