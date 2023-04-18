Ascent Wealth Partners LLC Buys 485 Shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Ascent Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) by 7.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,053 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 485 shares during the period. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $1,165,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Delta Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Texas Instruments by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Delta Investment Management LLC now owns 3,922 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $648,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky grew its position in Texas Instruments by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 949 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $157,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Argus Investors Counsel Inc. lifted its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Argus Investors Counsel Inc. now owns 8,709 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,439,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 16.8% during the first quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 417 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Finally, Manchester Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 1.4% in the third quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 4,559 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $706,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.12% of the company’s stock.

Texas Instruments stock traded up $0.18 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $180.23. The company had a trading volume of 387,587 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,064,443. The firm has a market capitalization of $163.33 billion, a PE ratio of 19.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.04. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $176.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $171.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 3.77 and a current ratio of 4.70. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 1-year low of $144.46 and a 1-year high of $186.30.

Texas Instruments ( NASDAQ:TXN Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The semiconductor company reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.96 by $0.17. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 43.68% and a return on equity of 61.06%. The business had revenue of $4.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.64 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.27 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 7.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 31st were given a $1.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 30th. This represents a $4.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.75%. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.77%.

Several research firms have issued reports on TXN. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Texas Instruments in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Mizuho increased their price target on Texas Instruments from $159.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Texas Instruments from $177.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $155.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, Susquehanna raised their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $179.70.

In other news, VP Ahmad Bahai sold 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.67, for a total transaction of $212,004.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 30,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,363,171.19. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Texas Instruments news, Director Mark A. Blinn sold 3,068 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.69, for a total value of $557,424.92. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 11,773 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,139,036.37. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Ahmad Bahai sold 1,200 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.67, for a total value of $212,004.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 30,357 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,363,171.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Texas Instruments Incorporated engages in the design and manufacture of semiconductors. It operates through Analog and Embedded Processing segments. The Analog segment includes semiconductors change real-world signals, such as sound, temperature, pressure or images, by conditioning them, amplifying them and often converting them to a stream of digital data that can be processed by other semiconductors, such as embedded processors.

