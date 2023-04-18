Ascent Wealth Partners LLC Increases Stock Holdings in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Ascent Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating) by 4.4% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 16,346 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 690 shares during the quarter. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in General Mills were worth $1,371,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Czech National Bank grew its stake in shares of General Mills by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 69,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,825,000 after buying an additional 253 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. grew its holdings in shares of General Mills by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 15,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,332,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Romano Brothers AND Company bought a new stake in General Mills in the third quarter valued at $707,000. M&G Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in General Mills during the 3rd quarter valued at about $227,000. Finally, Trilogy Capital Inc. increased its position in General Mills by 11.3% in the 3rd quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc. now owns 2,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.48% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Jonathon Nudi sold 8,030 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.33, for a total value of $685,199.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 83,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,086,571.17. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Bethany C. Quam sold 21,734 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.86, for a total value of $1,866,081.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 47,560 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,083,501.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jonathon Nudi sold 8,030 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.33, for a total value of $685,199.90. Following the sale, the insider now owns 83,049 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,086,571.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

General Mills Trading Down 0.1 %

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of General Mills from $73.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of General Mills from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 24th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of General Mills from $88.00 to $96.00 in a report on Monday, March 27th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on General Mills from $77.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $76.00 price target on shares of General Mills in a research report on Friday, March 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, General Mills currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $84.76.

General Mills stock traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $86.98. The stock had a trading volume of 207,431 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,457,099. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.09 billion, a PE ratio of 18.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.27. General Mills, Inc. has a 12 month low of $64.94 and a 12 month high of $88.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $81.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $81.09.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 23rd. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $5.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.97 billion. General Mills had a return on equity of 24.51% and a net margin of 14.04%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.84 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that General Mills, Inc. will post 4.23 EPS for the current year.

General Mills Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 6th. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.65%.

General Mills Company Profile

General Mills, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of branded consumer foods sold through retail stores. The firm operates through the following segments: North America Retail, Europe & Australia, Convenience Stores & Foodservice, Pet, and Asia & Latin America. The North America Retail segment includes grocery stores, mass merchandisers, membership stores, natural food chains, drug, dollar and discount chains and e-commerce grocery providers.

Featured Stories

