AtonRa Partners Has $674,000 Holdings in The Descartes Systems Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DSGX)

AtonRa Partners cut its stake in The Descartes Systems Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DSGX – Get Rating) (TSE:DSG) by 45.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,678 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 8,167 shares during the period. AtonRa Partners’ holdings in The Descartes Systems Group were worth $674,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Durable Capital Partners LP boosted its stake in The Descartes Systems Group by 11.5% in the 3rd quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 4,260,355 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $270,660,000 after purchasing an additional 440,697 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of The Descartes Systems Group by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,892,052 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $183,732,000 after buying an additional 88,518 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of The Descartes Systems Group by 54.1% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,658,766 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $169,178,000 after buying an additional 933,426 shares during the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp boosted its stake in shares of The Descartes Systems Group by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 1,979,593 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $122,666,000 after buying an additional 179,584 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of The Descartes Systems Group by 28.7% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,638,074 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $120,005,000 after buying an additional 365,533 shares during the last quarter. 80.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of The Descartes Systems Group from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of The Descartes Systems Group in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. TD Securities upped their target price on shares of The Descartes Systems Group from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 3rd. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of The Descartes Systems Group from $71.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on shares of The Descartes Systems Group from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, The Descartes Systems Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $78.78.

The Descartes Systems Group Price Performance

The Descartes Systems Group stock traded down $1.31 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $80.13. The company had a trading volume of 48,671 shares, compared to its average volume of 131,809. The firm has a market cap of $6.80 billion, a PE ratio of 68.44 and a beta of 1.03. The Descartes Systems Group Inc. has a one year low of $56.19 and a one year high of $82.02. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $77.22 and a 200 day moving average of $72.03.

The Descartes Systems Group (NASDAQ:DSGX – Get Rating) (TSE:DSG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The technology company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $125.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $123.54 million. The Descartes Systems Group had a net margin of 21.05% and a return on equity of 9.74%. The business’s revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.22 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that The Descartes Systems Group Inc. will post 1.44 earnings per share for the current year.

About The Descartes Systems Group

The Descartes Systems Group, Inc engages in the provision of on-demand, software-as-a-service solutions focused on improving the productivity, performance and security of logistics-intensive businesses. It uses modular, software-as-a-service solutions to route, schedule, track and measure delivery resources; plan, allocate and execute shipments; rate, audit and pay transportation invoices; access global trade data; file customs and security documents for imports and exports; and complete numerous other logistics processes by participating in the world’s largest, collaborative multimodal logistics community.

