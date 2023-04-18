AtonRa Partners Has $701,000 Holdings in Confluent, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFLT)

AtonRa Partners cut its position in Confluent, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFLT – Get Rating) by 17.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,518 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,492 shares during the quarter. AtonRa Partners’ holdings in Confluent were worth $701,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Confluent by 15.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,877,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $258,549,000 after buying an additional 1,470,650 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Confluent by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,189,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,656,000 after purchasing an additional 78,339 shares during the period. Durable Capital Partners LP boosted its holdings in Confluent by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 7,329,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $300,496,000 after purchasing an additional 465,214 shares during the period. Altimeter Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in Confluent by 79.9% in the 1st quarter. Altimeter Capital Management LP now owns 5,306,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,575,000 after purchasing an additional 2,356,700 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Confluent by 29.3% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,208,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,543,000 after purchasing an additional 500,166 shares during the period. 40.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Confluent stock traded up $0.58 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $24.87. 642,176 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,559,193. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.20. Confluent, Inc. has a 52 week low of $16.48 and a 52 week high of $40.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.24 billion, a PE ratio of -15.09 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 5.18, a current ratio of 5.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Confluent ( NASDAQ:CFLT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 30th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.06. Confluent had a negative net margin of 77.24% and a negative return on equity of 55.61%. The business had revenue of $168.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $162.53 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.43) EPS. Confluent’s quarterly revenue was up 40.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Confluent, Inc. will post -1.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CFLT has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Confluent from $40.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 6th. Scotiabank downgraded shares of Confluent from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $21.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, January 6th. Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Confluent from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Moffett Nathanson began coverage on shares of Confluent in a report on Monday, February 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $36.00 price objective for the company. Finally, JMP Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Confluent from $45.00 to $33.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $29.89.

Insider Buying and Selling at Confluent

In other Confluent news, Director Lara Caimi sold 15,065 shares of Confluent stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $376,625.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,688 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $192,200. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Confluent news, Director Lara Caimi sold 15,065 shares of Confluent stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $376,625.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,688 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $192,200. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Chad Verbowski sold 6,157 shares of Confluent stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.35, for a total transaction of $149,922.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 325,353 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,922,345.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,690,484 shares of company stock valued at $44,033,743. 27.94% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Confluent

Confluent, Inc operates a data streaming platform in the United States and internationally. It offers Confluent Cloud, a managed cloud-native service for connecting and processing data; and Confluent Platform, an enterprise-grade self-managed software that connects and processes data in real-time with the foundational platform for data in motion.

