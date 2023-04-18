AtonRa Partners Has $759,000 Position in Axonics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXNX)

AtonRa Partners reduced its stake in shares of Axonics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXNX – Get Rating) by 28.3% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 12,141 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,790 shares during the quarter. AtonRa Partners’ holdings in Axonics were worth $759,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its position in shares of Axonics by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 2,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in Axonics by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 10,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $721,000 after buying an additional 196 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in Axonics by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,000 after buying an additional 222 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in Axonics by 34.1% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 947 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 241 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Axonics by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 5,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $326,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares in the last quarter. 97.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently issued reports on AXNX. Mizuho initiated coverage on Axonics in a report on Thursday, April 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC raised Axonics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $71.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, March 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Axonics from $82.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Axonics from $92.00 to $76.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $78.63.

Insider Activity at Axonics

Axonics Trading Down 2.3 %

In other Axonics news, CEO Raymond W. Cohen sold 22,904 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.15, for a total value of $1,400,579.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 168,713 shares in the company, valued at $10,316,799.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In other news, CFO Danny L. Dearen sold 10,511 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.16, for a total value of $642,852.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 27,239 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,665,937.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Raymond W. Cohen sold 22,904 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.15, for a total value of $1,400,579.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 168,713 shares in the company, valued at $10,316,799.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 95,573 shares of company stock worth $5,658,865. 2.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of AXNX traded down $1.32 on Tuesday, reaching $57.02. The stock had a trading volume of 52,068 shares, compared to its average volume of 645,550. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $56.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $62.02. Axonics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $38.41 and a 12-month high of $79.92.

Axonics (NASDAQ:AXNX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.24. The business had revenue of $85.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $84.14 million. Axonics had a negative return on equity of 11.82% and a negative net margin of 21.81%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 61.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.34) earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Axonics, Inc. will post -0.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Axonics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Axonics, Inc is a medical device company, which engages in developing and commercializing of novel implantable sacral neuromodulation (SNM) devices to treat patients with bladder and bowel dysfunction. Its product Bulkamid, which is a urethral bulking agent used to treat stress urinary incontinence in women.

See Also

