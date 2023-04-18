AtonRa Partners Lowers Stock Position in Iridium Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:IRDM)

AtonRa Partners trimmed its stake in shares of Iridium Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:IRDM – Get Rating) by 9.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,986 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,746 shares during the period. AtonRa Partners’ holdings in Iridium Communications were worth $822,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Iridium Communications by 0.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,739,982 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $634,635,000 after acquiring an additional 71,031 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Iridium Communications by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,774,070 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $566,786,000 after acquiring an additional 213,935 shares during the period. Capital International Investors increased its holdings in shares of Iridium Communications by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 7,722,754 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $311,381,000 after acquiring an additional 26,978 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in Iridium Communications by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,120,966 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $227,217,000 after buying an additional 110,188 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Iridium Communications by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,756,866 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $111,157,000 after buying an additional 195,093 shares during the period. 83.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider Kathleen A. Morgan sold 5,069 shares of Iridium Communications stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.15, for a total transaction of $320,107.35. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 34,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,184,169.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Iridium Communications news, insider Kathleen A. Morgan sold 5,069 shares of Iridium Communications stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.15, for a total value of $320,107.35. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 34,587 shares in the company, valued at $2,184,169.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Matthew J. Desch sold 100,058 shares of Iridium Communications stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.82, for a total value of $6,285,643.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 612,067 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,450,048.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 231,825 shares of company stock worth $14,235,168 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ IRDM traded down $0.49 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $59.64. The stock had a trading volume of 138,602 shares, compared to its average volume of 674,507. The business’s fifty day moving average is $60.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $55.38. Iridium Communications Inc. has a twelve month low of $32.88 and a twelve month high of $65.41. The company has a market cap of $7.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 859.12 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 1.88.

Iridium Communications (NASDAQ:IRDM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 16th. The technology company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. Iridium Communications had a return on equity of 0.75% and a net margin of 1.21%. The firm had revenue of $193.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $172.52 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.04) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Iridium Communications Inc. will post 0.05 EPS for the current year.

IRDM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. BWS Financial upped their target price on shares of Iridium Communications from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 9th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Iridium Communications from $60.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Iridium Communications in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.75.

Iridium Communications, Inc engages in the provision of global satellite communications services and products. Its products include personal communicators, messengers, and trackers, satellite phones, push-to-talk-devices, broadband, midband, and external terminals, docking stations, apps, and accessories.

