AtonRa Partners Sells 1,470 Shares of Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:INSP)

AtonRa Partners cut its holdings in shares of Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:INSP – Get Rating) by 23.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,743 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,470 shares during the period. Inspire Medical Systems comprises approximately 1.5% of AtonRa Partners’ portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. AtonRa Partners’ holdings in Inspire Medical Systems were worth $1,195,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in INSP. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in Inspire Medical Systems by 11.3% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $586,000 after buying an additional 231 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Inspire Medical Systems in the 1st quarter worth approximately $452,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Inspire Medical Systems in the 1st quarter worth approximately $203,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Inspire Medical Systems by 668.6% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $364,000 after purchasing an additional 1,237 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of Inspire Medical Systems by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 14,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,838,000 after purchasing an additional 563 shares during the period. 97.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Inspire Medical Systems Stock Performance

INSP stock traded down $2.20 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $263.76. 79,775 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 321,440. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $251.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $233.66. Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $142.74 and a 52 week high of $282.31.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Inspire Medical Systems ( NYSE:INSP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.54) by $0.64. Inspire Medical Systems had a negative net margin of 11.00% and a negative return on equity of 12.66%. The business had revenue of $137.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $137.75 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.09) EPS. Inspire Medical Systems’s quarterly revenue was up 75.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. will post -1.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on INSP. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Inspire Medical Systems from $300.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Inspire Medical Systems from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Lake Street Capital boosted their target price on shares of Inspire Medical Systems from $250.00 to $305.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Inspire Medical Systems in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $300.00 target price on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Inspire Medical Systems from $287.00 to $303.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $305.67.

Insider Transactions at Inspire Medical Systems

In other news, COO Philip Ebeling sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.00, for a total value of $1,925,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 243 shares in the company, valued at approximately $66,825. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CTO John Rondoni sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $268.12, for a total value of $670,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 9,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,437,478.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, COO Philip Ebeling sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.00, for a total transaction of $1,925,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 243 shares in the company, valued at $66,825. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 19,119 shares of company stock worth $5,153,856 in the last quarter. 4.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Inspire Medical Systems Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Inspire Medical Systems, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of minimally invasive solutions for patients with obstructive sleep apnea. It offers inspire therapy, which consists of a remote control and implantable components that includes pressure sensing lead, a neurostimulator, and a stimulation lead.

