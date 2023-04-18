AtonRa Partners Sells 2,400 Shares of Bruker Co. (NASDAQ:BRKR)

AtonRa Partners lessened its stake in shares of Bruker Co. (NASDAQ:BRKR – Get Rating) by 20.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,147 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 2,400 shares during the quarter. AtonRa Partners’ holdings in Bruker were worth $625,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in Bruker by 16.9% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 7,232,852 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $383,774,000 after purchasing an additional 1,044,481 shares during the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC raised its position in Bruker by 151.8% in the 3rd quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 1,013,575 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $53,780,000 after purchasing an additional 610,996 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Bruker by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,253,314 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $723,588,000 after purchasing an additional 487,688 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Bruker by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,135,940 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $716,042,000 after purchasing an additional 291,386 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in Bruker by 111.5% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 489,284 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $25,961,000 after purchasing an additional 257,998 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.40% of the company’s stock.

Get Bruker alerts:

Bruker Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of BRKR stock traded down $0.41 on Tuesday, reaching $82.18. 192,931 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 720,688. The stock has a market cap of $12.06 billion, a PE ratio of 41.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.16. Bruker Co. has a one year low of $48.42 and a one year high of $84.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 1.44. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $75.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $68.71.

Bruker Dividend Announcement

Bruker ( NASDAQ:BRKR Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The medical research company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $708.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $697.68 million. Bruker had a return on equity of 34.13% and a net margin of 11.72%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.59 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Bruker Co. will post 2.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 1st were paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.24%. Bruker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.05%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have issued reports on BRKR. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Bruker from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. StockNews.com downgraded Bruker from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 24th.

Bruker Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Bruker Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, and distribution of scientific instruments, and analytical and diagnostic solutions that enable customers to explore life and materials at microscopic, molecular, and cellular levels. It operates through the following segments: Bruker Scientific Instruments (BSI) BioSpin, BSI Chemicals, Applied Markets, Life Science, In-Vitro Diagnostics, Detection (CALID), BSI Nano, and Bruker Energy and Supercon Technologies (BEST).

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BRKR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bruker Co. (NASDAQ:BRKR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Bruker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bruker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.