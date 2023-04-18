AtonRa Partners Sells 2,645 Shares of Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK)

AtonRa Partners lowered its stake in Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK – Get Rating) by 41.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,786 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,645 shares during the quarter. AtonRa Partners’ holdings in Tetra Tech were worth $550,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Algert Global LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tetra Tech by 44.1% in the third quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 15,741 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,023,000 after acquiring an additional 4,819 shares during the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System bought a new position in Tetra Tech in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $595,000. Ethic Inc. bought a new position in Tetra Tech in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $330,000. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in Tetra Tech by 26.2% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 495,490 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $63,685,000 after buying an additional 102,727 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Edgestream Partners L.P. bought a new position in Tetra Tech in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,516,000. Institutional investors own 85.28% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Tetra Tech

In other news, Director Kirsten M. Volpi sold 900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.74, for a total transaction of $131,166.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 11,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,685,191.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CFO Steven M. Burdick sold 10,515 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.18, for a total value of $1,589,657.70. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 39,771 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,012,579.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Kirsten M. Volpi sold 900 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.74, for a total value of $131,166.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,563 shares in the company, valued at $1,685,191.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 13,215 shares of company stock valued at $1,992,786 in the last quarter. 0.76% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Tetra Tech Trading Down 1.6 %

NASDAQ:TTEK traded down $2.37 on Tuesday, reaching $143.05. 130,494 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 263,733. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.07 and a beta of 0.97. The company’s 50 day moving average is $142.03 and its 200-day moving average is $144.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Tetra Tech, Inc. has a 1-year low of $118.55 and a 1-year high of $169.67.

Tetra Tech (NASDAQ:TTEK – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $736.56 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $717.73 million. Tetra Tech had a net margin of 8.79% and a return on equity of 20.20%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.19 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Tetra Tech, Inc. will post 5.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tetra Tech Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 13th were given a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 10th. Tetra Tech’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.86%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Tetra Tech from $155.00 to $164.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Tetra Tech in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

About Tetra Tech

Tetra Tech, Inc engages in the provision of consulting and engineering services. It operates through the following segments: Government Services Group (GSG), Commercial and International Services Group (CIG), and Remediation and Construction Management (RCM). The GSG segment offers consulting and engineering services primarily to United States government clients such as federal, state and local, and development agencies worldwide.

