AtonRa Partners Sells 3,813 Shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics Co. (NASDAQ:PRCT)

AtonRa Partners lessened its stake in shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics Co. (NASDAQ:PRCT – Get Rating) by 14.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 22,176 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,813 shares during the quarter. PROCEPT BioRobotics makes up approximately 1.2% of AtonRa Partners’ portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. AtonRa Partners’ holdings in PROCEPT BioRobotics were worth $921,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in PROCEPT BioRobotics in the third quarter worth $35,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics in the 3rd quarter worth about $71,000. UBS Group AG raised its position in PROCEPT BioRobotics by 127.9% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 1,023 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio raised its position in PROCEPT BioRobotics by 29.4% in the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 2,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics during the 4th quarter valued at about $125,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.40% of the company’s stock.

PROCEPT BioRobotics Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of PRCT traded down $0.36 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $36.60. 52,430 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 325,178. The company has a current ratio of 7.73, a quick ratio of 6.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company has a market capitalization of $1.64 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.65 and a beta of 0.56. The company’s 50 day moving average is $33.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.81. PROCEPT BioRobotics Co. has a 52 week low of $25.90 and a 52 week high of $52.40.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PROCEPT BioRobotics ( NASDAQ:PRCT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.56) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.53) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $23.78 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.70 million. PROCEPT BioRobotics had a negative return on equity of 36.89% and a negative net margin of 116.18%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that PROCEPT BioRobotics Co. will post -2.2 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on PROCEPT BioRobotics from $52.00 to $43.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on PROCEPT BioRobotics from $58.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.60.

Insider Transactions at PROCEPT BioRobotics

In other news, CEO Reza Zadno sold 5,335 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.84, for a total value of $169,866.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 155,791 shares in the company, valued at $4,960,385.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Reza Zadno sold 5,335 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.84, for a total value of $169,866.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 155,791 shares in the company, valued at $4,960,385.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Hisham Shiblaq sold 21,930 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.23, for a total value of $772,593.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 31,414 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,106,715.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 36,171 shares of company stock worth $1,245,196 over the last three months. 40.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

PROCEPT BioRobotics Company Profile

PROCEPT BioRobotics Corporation, a surgical robotics company, develops transformative solutions in urology. It develops, manufactures, and sells AquaBeam Robotic System, an image-guided, surgical robotic system for use in minimally-invasive urologic surgery with a focus on treating benign prostatic hyperplasia (BPH).

See Also

