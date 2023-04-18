Auddia Inc. (NASDAQ:AUUD) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Auddia Inc. (NASDAQ:AUUD – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 86,700 shares, a growth of 31.2% from the March 15th total of 66,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 25,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.4 days. Currently, 1.0% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Auddia Price Performance

AUUD stock traded up $0.05 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $0.63. The company had a trading volume of 4,083,722 shares, compared to its average volume of 788,552. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $0.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.07. Auddia has a fifty-two week low of $0.41 and a fifty-two week high of $2.19.

Institutional Trading of Auddia

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Auddia by 2.9% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 349,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $466,000 after purchasing an additional 9,972 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Auddia by 103.8% during the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 22,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 11,511 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Auddia by 4,981.8% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 33,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 32,780 shares during the last quarter. Phillips Financial Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Auddia during the third quarter worth $50,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Auddia during the second quarter worth $65,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.56% of the company’s stock.

Auddia Company Profile

Auddia Inc, a technology company, develops software products for the audio and podcast markets. The company's flagship product is Faidr, a subscription based mobile application that enables users to listen to various streaming AM/FM radio stations without commercials. It also provides Vodacast, an interactive podcasting platform and application; and Vodcast Hub, a content management system.

