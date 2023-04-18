AutoNation (AN) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

AutoNation (NYSE:AN – Get Rating) will release its earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, April 19th. Analysts expect AutoNation to post earnings of $5.58 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

AutoNation (NYSE:AN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 17th. The company reported $6.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.89 by $0.48. AutoNation had a net margin of 5.10% and a return on equity of 62.12%. The firm had revenue of $6.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.52 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $5.76 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect AutoNation to post $21 EPS for the current fiscal year and $20 EPS for the next fiscal year.

AN stock opened at $134.64 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $134.73 and a 200 day moving average of $120.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.32. The company has a market cap of $6.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.54, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.09. AutoNation has a 1 year low of $94.92 and a 1 year high of $158.30.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Guggenheim raised their target price on AutoNation from $181.00 to $184.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of AutoNation from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $125.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of AutoNation from $126.00 to $154.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of AutoNation from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $104.00 to $96.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on AutoNation in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $152.75.

In related news, major shareholder Edward S. Lampert sold 86,015 shares of AutoNation stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.22, for a total value of $11,975,008.30. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 5,501,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $765,959,621.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, major shareholder Edward S. Lampert sold 86,015 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.22, for a total value of $11,975,008.30. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 5,501,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $765,959,621.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Edward S. Lampert sold 51,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.79, for a total transaction of $7,909,769.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 5,382,655 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $833,181,167.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 317,637 shares of company stock worth $44,675,611. Insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Creative Planning bought a new stake in shares of AutoNation during the 4th quarter valued at $329,000. Pathstone Family Office LLC raised its holdings in AutoNation by 27.6% during the third quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 3,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $327,000 after acquiring an additional 695 shares during the period. Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new position in shares of AutoNation in the fourth quarter valued at about $273,000. Toroso Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of AutoNation in the fourth quarter worth about $261,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in shares of AutoNation by 26.5% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,000 after purchasing an additional 473 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.31% of the company’s stock.

AutoNation, Inc engages in the provision of automotive products and services. It operates through the following segments: Domestic, Import, Premium Luxury, and Corporate & Other. The Domestic segment comprises retail automotive franchises that sell new vehicles manufactured by General Motors, Ford and Stellantis.

