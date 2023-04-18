Avalanche Trading 16.7% Higher Over Last Week (AVAX)

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 3.4% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on April 18th. Avalanche has a market cap of $6.93 billion and $290.24 million worth of Avalanche was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Avalanche coin can currently be purchased for $21.21 or 0.00069808 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Avalanche has traded 16.7% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $12.55 or 0.00041316 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.79 or 0.00022352 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0680 or 0.00000224 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.34 or 0.00007718 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0725 or 0.00000239 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000732 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00003064 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0576 or 0.00000189 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001397 BTC.

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001334 BTC.

About Avalanche

Avalanche (AVAX) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 21st, 2020. Avalanche’s total supply is 422,681,002 coins and its circulating supply is 326,618,282 coins. The Reddit community for Avalanche is https://reddit.com/r/avax and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Avalanche is medium.com/avalancheavax. Avalanche’s official website is avax.network. Avalanche’s official Twitter account is @avalancheavax and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Avalanche Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Avalanche (AVAX) is an open-source platform for launching decentralized finance applications and enterprise blockchain deployments in one interoperable, highly scalable ecosystem. Launched its mainnet in September 2020, it is capable of processing 4,500+ transactions per second, and has security thresholds well-above the 51% standards of other networks. It was created by a team of developers, academics and entrepreneurs led by Dr. Emin Gün Sirer.”

