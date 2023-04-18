Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVEM) Shares Bought by Congress Wealth Management LLC DE

Congress Wealth Management LLC DE lifted its position in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVEM – Get Rating) by 92.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 607,304 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 292,128 shares during the quarter. Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF accounts for approximately 0.8% of Congress Wealth Management LLC DE’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE owned 1.23% of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF worth $30,639,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CoreFirst Bank & Trust bought a new stake in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $69,000. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new stake in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $70,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 15.4% in the 4th quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 1,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $123,000. Finally, Avion Wealth bought a new stake in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $166,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA AVEM traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $53.64. The company had a trading volume of 107,038 shares, compared to its average volume of 267,734. The stock has a market cap of $2.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.73 and a beta of 0.78. Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $44.37 and a 12 month high of $58.42. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $52.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $51.09.

The Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF (AVEM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that holds emerging-market stocks of all market capitalizations considered favorable on multiple factors. The fund seeks to provide capital appreciation.

