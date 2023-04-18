AvidXchange (NASDAQ:AVDX) Stock Price Up 4.2%

AvidXchange Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVDX – Get Rating)’s stock price rose 4.2% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $7.80 and last traded at $7.76. Approximately 1,460,427 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 14% from the average daily volume of 1,699,260 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.45.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AVDX has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wolfe Research raised their target price on shares of AvidXchange from $10.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of AvidXchange from $11.00 to $10.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of AvidXchange from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of AvidXchange from $13.00 to $11.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 6th. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of AvidXchange from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.77.

Get AvidXchange alerts:

AvidXchange Stock Performance

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $8.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.03. The company has a market cap of $1.53 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.08 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.30.

Insider Activity

AvidXchange ( NASDAQ:AVDX Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $86.18 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $84.64 million. AvidXchange had a negative net margin of 32.02% and a negative return on equity of 11.60%. Equities analysts anticipate that AvidXchange Holdings, Inc. will post -0.45 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Michael Praeger sold 59,158 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.55, for a total value of $564,958.90. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 9,409,641 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $89,862,071.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, insider Michael Praeger sold 59,158 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.55, for a total value of $564,958.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 9,409,641 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $89,862,071.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Matthew C. Harris sold 950,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.00, for a total value of $8,550,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,979,292 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $161,813,628. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 10.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AVDX. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in AvidXchange by 80.2% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,000 after purchasing an additional 8,624 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in AvidXchange by 14.0% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 24,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,000 after acquiring an additional 2,979 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in AvidXchange by 21.2% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,103,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,885,000 after acquiring an additional 192,843 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in AvidXchange by 42.1% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 25,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,000 after acquiring an additional 7,516 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new position in AvidXchange during the first quarter worth about $6,484,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.34% of the company’s stock.

AvidXchange Company Profile

(Get Rating)

AvidXchange Holdings, Inc provides accounts payable (AP) automation software and payment solutions for middle market businesses and their suppliers in North America. The company offers AP automation software, a SaaS-based solution that automates and digitizes capture, review, approval, and payment of invoices for buyers; the AvidPay network that connects two-sided payments with buyers and suppliers; and cash flow manager that provides cash management solutions.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for AvidXchange Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AvidXchange and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.