Axie Infinity Market Capitalization Achieves $1.10 Billion (AXS)

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 3.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on April 18th. Over the last week, Axie Infinity has traded up 9.3% against the U.S. dollar. One Axie Infinity token can currently be purchased for approximately $9.45 or 0.00031246 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Axie Infinity has a total market cap of $1.10 billion and approximately $78.54 million worth of Axie Infinity was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.31 or 0.00007625 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 13.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.16 or 0.00020358 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.58 or 0.00018445 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001432 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0190 or 0.00000063 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $30,236.03 or 0.99966447 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0364 or 0.00000120 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0372 or 0.00000123 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00002175 BTC.

Axie Infinity Token Profile

Axie Infinity is a token. It launched on October 27th, 2020. Axie Infinity’s total supply is 270,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 115,987,103 tokens. The Reddit community for Axie Infinity is https://reddit.com/r/axieinfinity. Axie Infinity’s official Twitter account is @axieinfinity and its Facebook page is accessible here. Axie Infinity’s official website is axieinfinity.com. Axie Infinity’s official message board is axieinfinity.medium.com.

Buying and Selling Axie Infinity

