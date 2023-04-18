Aya Gold & Silver (OTC:AYASF) Given New C$13.75 Price Target at National Bank Financial

Aya Gold & Silver (OTC:AYASF – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by equities research analysts at National Bank Financial from C$12.50 to C$13.75 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Aya Gold & Silver from C$15.50 to C$14.75 in a research note on Thursday, March 30th.

Aya Gold & Silver Stock Down 3.5 %

Shares of AYASF traded down $0.27 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $7.53. The stock had a trading volume of 47,451 shares, compared to its average volume of 37,447. Aya Gold & Silver has a 52 week low of $3.86 and a 52 week high of $8.44. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $6.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.36.

About Aya Gold & Silver

Aya Gold & Silver Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, evaluation, and development of precious metal properties in Morocco. The company primarily explores for gold, silver, zinc, lead, tungsten, molybdenum, uranium, and copper deposits. Its flagship project is the Zgounder property located approximately 265 kms east of Agadir in the Proterozoic Siroua Massif of the Anti-Atlas Range, Morocco.

