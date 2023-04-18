Azenta, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZTA) Short Interest Update

Azenta, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZTA – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,320,000 shares, an increase of 34.3% from the March 15th total of 3,960,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,120,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.8 days. Approximately 7.9% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Azenta Stock Down 3.0 %

AZTA traded down $1.38 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $44.18. 1,287,875 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,105,901. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.59. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.06. Azenta has a one year low of $37.61 and a one year high of $85.67.

Azenta (NASDAQ:AZTA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.07. Azenta had a net margin of 349.08% and a return on equity of 1.17%. The company had revenue of $178.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $181.38 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.12 earnings per share. Azenta’s quarterly revenue was up 27.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Azenta will post 0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on shares of Azenta from $78.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Stephens cut shares of Azenta from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $65.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, B. Riley cut their price target on shares of Azenta from $77.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $66.80.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Azenta by 321.7% in the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 485 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares during the last quarter. Standard Family Office LLC bought a new position in Azenta in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Azenta in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in Azenta by 165.3% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 756 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 471 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC raised its position in Azenta by 43.3% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.42% of the company’s stock.

Azenta Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Azenta, Inc is a provider of life sciences sample exploration and management solutions for the life sciences market. It operates through the Life Sciences Products and Life Sciences Services segments. The Life Sciences Products segment is involved in automated cold storage solutions for biological and chemical compound samples.

Featured Stories

