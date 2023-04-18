BAE Systems plc (BAESY) to Issue Dividend of $0.77 on June 8th

BAE Systems plc (OTCMKTS:BAESY – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Friday, April 14th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Friday, April 21st will be given a dividend of 0.7716 per share by the aerospace company on Thursday, June 8th. This represents a yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 20th. This is a boost from BAE Systems’s previous dividend of $0.47.
BAE Systems Trading Up 1.0 %
OTCMKTS BAESY opened at $51.78 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. BAE Systems has a 12 month low of $33.64 and a 12 month high of $52.19.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Societe Generale upgraded BAE Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. UBS Group upgraded BAE Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Berenberg Bank downgraded BAE Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on BAE Systems from GBX 1,000 ($12.37) to GBX 1,050 ($12.99) in a report on Thursday, January 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, BAE Systems has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $961.25.
About BAE Systems
BAE Systems Plc engages in the provision of a full range of products and services for air, land, and naval forces; advanced electronics; security, information technology solutions; and support services. It operates through the following segments: Electronic Systems, Cyber and Intelligence, Platforms and Services (US), Air, Maritime, and Headquarters.
