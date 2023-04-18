BAE Systems plc (BAESY) to Issue Dividend of $0.77 on June 8th

Posted by on Apr 18th, 2023

BAE Systems plc (OTCMKTS:BAESYGet Rating) announced a dividend on Friday, April 14th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Friday, April 21st will be given a dividend of 0.7716 per share by the aerospace company on Thursday, June 8th. This represents a yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 20th. This is a boost from BAE Systems’s previous dividend of $0.47.

BAE Systems Trading Up 1.0 %

OTCMKTS BAESY opened at $51.78 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. BAE Systems has a 12 month low of $33.64 and a 12 month high of $52.19.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Societe Generale upgraded BAE Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. UBS Group upgraded BAE Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Berenberg Bank downgraded BAE Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on BAE Systems from GBX 1,000 ($12.37) to GBX 1,050 ($12.99) in a report on Thursday, January 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, BAE Systems has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $961.25.

Institutional Trading of BAE Systems

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Thomas White International Ltd. increased its stake in BAE Systems by 251.2% during the 4th quarter. Thomas White International Ltd. now owns 51,979 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,141,000 after acquiring an additional 37,179 shares during the period. Colony Group LLC bought a new position in BAE Systems during the 2nd quarter worth $913,000. Principal Street Partners LLC bought a new position in BAE Systems during the 4th quarter worth $450,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of BAE Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at $177,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of BAE Systems by 16.1% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,633 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $176,000 after purchasing an additional 642 shares during the last quarter. 0.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About BAE Systems

(Get Rating)

BAE Systems Plc engages in the provision of a full range of products and services for air, land, and naval forces; advanced electronics; security, information technology solutions; and support services. It operates through the following segments: Electronic Systems, Cyber and Intelligence, Platforms and Services (US), Air, Maritime, and Headquarters.

Read More

Dividend History for BAE Systems (OTCMKTS:BAESY)

Receive News & Ratings for BAE Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BAE Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.