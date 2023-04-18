Bailard Inc. Acquires 10,254 Shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

Bailard Inc. increased its holdings in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Get Rating) by 23.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 53,725 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,254 shares during the period. Bailard Inc.’s holdings in Cummins were worth $13,017,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of CMI. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in Cummins by 588.2% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 117 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Cummins by 64.0% in the third quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 164 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Cummins in the third quarter worth $35,000. Castle Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Cummins by 125.0% in the third quarter. Castle Wealth Management LLC now owns 180 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Cummins in the third quarter worth $39,000. Institutional investors own 80.94% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently issued reports on CMI shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Cummins in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. UBS Group raised their price target on Cummins from $247.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Cummins from $231.00 to $227.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Cummins from $264.00 to $262.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Cummins from $287.00 to $291.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Cummins has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $254.25.

Cummins Stock Down 0.0 %

NYSE CMI traded down $0.03 on Tuesday, reaching $234.49. 137,834 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,034,225. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.27. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $240.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $239.86. The company has a market cap of $33.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.52, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.00. Cummins Inc. has a 12 month low of $184.27 and a 12 month high of $261.91.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 6th. The company reported $4.52 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.52. The business had revenue of $7.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.21 billion. Cummins had a return on equity of 24.58% and a net margin of 7.66%. Cummins’s revenue was up 32.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.85 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Cummins Inc. will post 18.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cummins Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 24th were given a dividend of $1.57 per share. This represents a $6.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 23rd. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.56%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cummins

In other Cummins news, Director Georgia R. Nelson sold 1,933 shares of Cummins stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.64, for a total transaction of $486,420.12. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 21,742 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,471,156.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Cummins news, VP Sharon R. Barner sold 5,929 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $257.13, for a total transaction of $1,524,523.77. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 16,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,151,106.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Georgia R. Nelson sold 1,933 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.64, for a total value of $486,420.12. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 21,742 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,471,156.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 16,709 shares of company stock valued at $4,245,545 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.05% of the company’s stock.

Cummins Company Profile

Cummins, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and market of diesel and natural gas engines. It operates through the following segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The Engine segment manufactures and markets diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins brand name, for the heavy- and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets.

See Also

