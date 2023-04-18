Bailard Inc. Decreases Stock Position in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Bailard Inc. cut its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 85,862 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,527 shares during the period. Invesco QQQ Trust comprises about 0.9% of Bailard Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest position. Bailard Inc.’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $22,863,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in QQQ. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 1,806.9% in the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 4,430,360 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,183,814,000 after purchasing an additional 4,198,026 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 146.1% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 376,984 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $100,753,000 after purchasing an additional 1,195,481 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at about $230,774,000. QVR LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 100.3% in the 3rd quarter. QVR LLC now owns 2,500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $668,000 after purchasing an additional 751,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 50.6% in the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,219,344 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $331,503,000 after purchasing an additional 409,473 shares in the last quarter. 43.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Invesco QQQ Trust Price Performance

NASDAQ:QQQ traded down $0.16 on Tuesday, reaching $318.68. The stock had a trading volume of 19,827,953 shares, compared to its average volume of 56,476,277. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $305.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $287.56. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 12-month low of $254.26 and a 12-month high of $347.87.

Invesco QQQ Trust Cuts Dividend

About Invesco QQQ Trust

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.472 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 20th. This represents a $1.89 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.59%.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

