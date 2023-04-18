Bailard Inc. Grows Holdings in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Bailard Inc. increased its position in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 81,717 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 1,308 shares during the period. Bailard Inc.’s holdings in Target were worth $12,179,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Copperwynd Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Target by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Copperwynd Financial LLC now owns 4,875 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $727,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares during the last quarter. X Square Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Target by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. X Square Capital LLC now owns 4,567 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $681,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Target by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 7,354 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,096,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares during the last quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Target in the 4th quarter worth about $685,000. Finally, Penobscot Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Target by 11.6% in the 4th quarter. Penobscot Wealth Management now owns 4,555 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $679,000 after purchasing an additional 472 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.86% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Brian C. Cornell sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.98, for a total transaction of $5,564,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 191,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,408,422.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

TGT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Gordon Haskett downgraded shares of Target from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $132.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Target in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Target from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $155.00 price target on shares of Target in a report on Monday, February 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Target from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $181.69.

Shares of Target stock traded down $0.20 on Tuesday, hitting $162.50. The company had a trading volume of 603,628 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,160,347. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $165.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $160.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.22. The company has a market cap of $74.81 billion, a PE ratio of 27.21, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.02. Target Co. has a 52 week low of $137.16 and a 52 week high of $254.87.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 28th. The retailer reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.49. Target had a net margin of 2.55% and a return on equity of 25.63%. The business had revenue of $31.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.73 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.19 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Target Co. will post 8.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, June 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 17th will be paid a dividend of $1.08 per share. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 16th. Target’s dividend payout ratio is presently 72.24%.

Target Corp. engages in the operation and ownership of general merchandise stores. It offers food assortments including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items. The company was founded by George Draper Dayton in 1902 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

