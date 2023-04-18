Bailard Inc. Has $37.66 Million Stock Holdings in iShares California Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:CMF)

Bailard Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares California Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:CMF – Get Rating) by 63.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 671,171 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 260,405 shares during the period. iShares California Muni Bond ETF accounts for approximately 1.4% of Bailard Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Bailard Inc.’s holdings in iShares California Muni Bond ETF were worth $37,659,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CMF. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in iShares California Muni Bond ETF during the third quarter worth about $1,400,000. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares California Muni Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $71,000. Private Ocean LLC grew its position in iShares California Muni Bond ETF by 81.9% during the third quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 1,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 631 shares in the last quarter. EWG Elevate Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares California Muni Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $89,000. Finally, Harbour Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares California Muni Bond ETF during the third quarter worth about $203,000.

NYSEARCA CMF traded down $0.37 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $57.11. 57,221 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 227,310. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $56.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $56.29. iShares California Muni Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $53.91 and a 1-year high of $58.00.

iShares California AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P California AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the S&P California AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index), which measures the performance of the investment-grade segment of the California municipal bond market and the components primarily include transportation and utilities companies.

