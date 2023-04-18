Bailard Inc. Purchases 1,063 Shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

Bailard Inc. grew its holdings in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 120,388 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,063 shares during the period. Bailard Inc.’s holdings in Sysco were worth $9,204,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Sysco by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 47,155,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,334,373,000 after purchasing an additional 709,072 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Sysco by 1.4% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,973,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,260,812,000 after purchasing an additional 448,790 shares during the period. Parnassus Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Sysco by 144.3% during the fourth quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 13,076,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $999,678,000 after purchasing an additional 7,723,075 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Sysco by 14.9% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,369,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $521,123,000 after purchasing an additional 953,110 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Sysco by 5.2% in the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,508,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $460,288,000 after acquiring an additional 323,794 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.18% of the company’s stock.
Sysco Stock Down 1.0 %
Shares of NYSE:SYY traded down $0.79 on Tuesday, hitting $74.49. 286,739 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,354,041. The company has a market cap of $37.81 billion, a PE ratio of 27.18, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.20. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $76.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $78.57. Sysco Co. has a 52 week low of $70.61 and a 52 week high of $91.53.
Sysco Dividend Announcement
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 6th will be given a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 5th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.63%. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 70.76%.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
SYY has been the topic of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Sysco from $83.00 to $80.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Bank of America started coverage on Sysco in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $90.00 target price on the stock. Argus lowered Sysco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Sysco from $84.00 to $83.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Sysco from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $88.00.
Sysco Company Profile
Sysco Corp. engages in selling, marketing, and distribution of food products to restaurants, healthcare and educational facilities, and lodging establishments. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other. The U.S. Foodservice Operations consists of U.S.
