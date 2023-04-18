Bailard Inc. Purchases 14,040 Shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

Bailard Inc. increased its position in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Get Rating) by 17.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 96,529 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,040 shares during the period. Bailard Inc.’s holdings in Prologis were worth $10,882,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Prologis by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 97,683,583 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,924,652,000 after purchasing an additional 432,945 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Prologis by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 74,679,148 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,587,402,000 after acquiring an additional 710,141 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Prologis by 27.6% during the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,071,004 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,328,016,000 after acquiring an additional 2,823,799 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Prologis by 10.5% during the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 10,522,211 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,069,056,000 after acquiring an additional 999,809 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Prologis by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,978,964 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,126,964,000 after acquiring an additional 232,619 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.84% of the company’s stock.

Get Prologis alerts:

Prologis Price Performance

PLD traded up $0.01 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $123.15. 815,797 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,984,823. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a current ratio of 0.16. Prologis, Inc. has a 12-month low of $98.03 and a 12-month high of $174.54. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $122.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $117.03. The company has a market cap of $113.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.31, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.00.

Prologis Increases Dividend

Prologis ( NYSE:PLD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.03. Prologis had a net margin of 56.33% and a return on equity of 7.71%. The business had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.46 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.12 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 37.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Prologis, Inc. will post 5.5 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 17th were issued a $0.87 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 16th. This is a positive change from Prologis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.83%. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 80.00%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Prologis from $121.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Prologis in a research note on Monday, March 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $140.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Prologis from $162.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. StockNews.com cut shares of Prologis from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Sunday, April 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Prologis in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $147.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Prologis currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $144.85.

Prologis Profile

(Get Rating)

Prologis, Inc engages in providing logistics solutions and services. It operates through the Real Estate and Strategic Capital segments. The Real Estate segment includes rental operations and development. The Strategic Capital segment represents the management of co-investment ventures and other unconsolidated entities.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Prologis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prologis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.