Bailard Inc. Reduces Holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Bailard Inc. lowered its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 110,593 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 616 shares during the quarter. Bailard Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $10,467,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Whitcomb & Hess Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Whitcomb & Hess Inc. now owns 134,898 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $11,762,000 after purchasing an additional 2,421 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co. MA lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 35,601 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,104,000 after acquiring an additional 1,507 shares in the last quarter. Monterey Private Wealth Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $290,000. FAS Wealth Partners lifted its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. FAS Wealth Partners now owns 130,987 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $11,421,000 after buying an additional 2,742 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 80,976 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,060,000 after buying an additional 5,562 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of IJR stock traded down $0.55 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $95.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,124,106 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,102,713. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $98.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $97.64. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a one year low of $86.40 and a one year high of $108.72. The company has a market cap of $65.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 1.13.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

