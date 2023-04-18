Bailard Inc. Sells 499 Shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Bailard Inc. lowered its position in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 114,813 shares of the company’s stock after selling 499 shares during the quarter. Bailard Inc.’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $7,303,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Salem Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Coca-Cola by 3.8% during the third quarter. Salem Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,000 after buying an additional 159 shares during the period. Kessler Investment Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Kessler Investment Group LLC now owns 2,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola by 32.4% during the third quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola by 0.6% during the third quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 28,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,597,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Somerville Kurt F boosted its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 0.8% during the first quarter. Somerville Kurt F now owns 21,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,325,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.74% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently commented on KO. Citigroup initiated coverage on Coca-Cola in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $68.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Coca-Cola from $70.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Monday, April 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $67.00 price objective on Coca-Cola in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on Coca-Cola from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.85.

Insider Activity at Coca-Cola

Coca-Cola Stock Down 0.2 %

In other Coca-Cola news, CEO James Quincey sold 46,421 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.50, for a total transaction of $2,808,470.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 592,546 shares in the company, valued at $35,849,033. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In other news, CEO James Quincey sold 46,421 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.50, for a total value of $2,808,470.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 592,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,849,033. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, SVP Nancy Quan sold 74,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.71, for a total transaction of $4,344,540.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 219,790 shares in the company, valued at $12,903,870.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 155,296 shares of company stock worth $9,256,671 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:KO traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $63.34. 2,498,582 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,236,211. The firm has a market cap of $274.03 billion, a PE ratio of 28.85, a P/E/G ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 0.54. The Coca-Cola Company has a fifty-two week low of $54.01 and a fifty-two week high of $67.20. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $60.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $60.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45. Coca-Cola had a net margin of 22.19% and a return on equity of 42.35%. The company had revenue of $10.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.92 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.45 EPS. Coca-Cola’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Coca-Cola Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 17th were paid a $0.46 dividend. This is a positive change from Coca-Cola’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 16th. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio is currently 83.64%.

Coca-Cola Profile

The Coca-Cola Co engages in the manufacturing and marketing of non-alcoholic beverages. It operates through the following segments: Europe, Middle East and Africa, Latin America, North America, Asia Pacific, Global Ventures, and Bottling Investments. The company was founded by Asa Griggs Candler on May 8, 1886 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

Featured Stories

