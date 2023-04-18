Bailard Inc. Trims Stock Position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Bailard Inc. lessened its holdings in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 37,956 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 544 shares during the period. Bailard Inc.’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $17,327,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of COST. CFO4Life Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 56.8% during the third quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC now owns 759 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $358,000 after buying an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. RVW Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 9.2% during the third quarter. RVW Wealth LLC now owns 771 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $364,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Canal Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. Canal Capital Management LLC now owns 563 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $257,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the period. AMG National Trust Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 14.9% during the 3rd quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 4,598 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,172,000 after acquiring an additional 595 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 95,954 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $45,316,000 after acquiring an additional 1,360 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.03% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Costco Wholesale

In related news, EVP Caton Frates sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $497.35, for a total value of $298,410.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,148,552. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, EVP Caton Frates sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $497.35, for a total transaction of $298,410.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,320 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,148,552. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 2,068 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $483.32, for a total value of $999,505.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 25,350 shares in the company, valued at $12,252,162. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 6,668 shares of company stock valued at $3,290,566 over the last three months. 0.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Costco Wholesale Stock Up 0.3 %

COST traded up $1.31 on Tuesday, reaching $495.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 383,215 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,938,942. The stock has a market cap of $219.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 0.79. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 1 year low of $406.51 and a 1 year high of $609.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The business’s 50 day moving average is $492.64 and its 200 day moving average is $489.62.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The retailer reported $3.30 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.20 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $55.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $55.61 billion. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 28.66% and a net margin of 2.58%. Costco Wholesale’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.92 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 14.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Costco Wholesale Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 17th. Investors of record on Friday, February 3rd were issued a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 2nd. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.45%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on COST. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $520.00 price objective (down from $550.00) on shares of Costco Wholesale in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $545.00 to $535.00 in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Barclays began coverage on shares of Costco Wholesale in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $510.00 price objective on the stock. Northcoast Research upgraded shares of Costco Wholesale from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $560.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Costco Wholesale from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $549.52.

About Costco Wholesale

Costco Wholesale Corp. engages in the operation of membership warehouses through wholly owned subsidiaries. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Canada, and Other International Operations. The company was founded by James D. Sinegal and Jeffrey H. Brotman in 1983 and is headquartered in Issaquah, WA.

