Balentine LLC Has $214,000 Holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Balentine LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Get Rating) by 8.2% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,006 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 76 shares during the period. Balentine LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $214,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates bought a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 87.7% in the third quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Sageworth Trust Co grew its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 1,612.5% during the 3rd quarter. Sageworth Trust Co now owns 137 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the period. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 263.2% during the 4th quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Growth ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

NYSEARCA:VUG opened at $249.33 on Tuesday. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $203.64 and a 12-month high of $278.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $79.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.60 and a beta of 1.08. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $239.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $228.16.

Vanguard Growth ETF Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

